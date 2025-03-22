Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unleashes Venom with New Marvel Comics 1/6 Statue

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they debut a brand new 1/6 scale statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale statue of Venom, a fusion of Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote.

Venom is one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane in 1988.

This detailed statue is inspired by Clayton Crain's Venom #5 cover and includes a reprint of the comic.

Own a piece of Spider-Man history for $49.99, available now through the McFarlane Toys Store.

Venom is easily one of Spider-Man's most iconic adversaries, and it originated in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 (1988). Created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane, this villain is the fusion of journalist Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote that was once worn by Spider-Man from Secret Wars. The symbiote initially bonded to Peter, giving him enhanced abilities, but it added more aggression to his life and even took his body for late-night strolls while asleep. After being rejected by Spider-Man, the symbiote would find Eddie Brock, who would both bond over their hatred for Spider-Man, making him the ultimate villain. Over the years, Venom has evolved into something more than a villain but an anti-hero and has saved the world on multiple occasions.

There have even been other hosts that have bonded with the symbiote, including Mac Gargan (Scorpion), Flash Thompson (Agent Venom), and even Eddie's son, Dylan Brock. McFarlane Toys is now bringing their baby boy back as they unveil their latest Marvel Comics 1/6 scale statue. Inspired by the Venom #5 variant cover artwork by Clayton Crain, this statue faithfully brings the anti-hero to life and will even come with a reprint of the Venom #5 comic book. Embrace the dark and bring home this iconic Spider-Man villain in all his glory for $49.99, which can be purchased right now through the McFarlane Toys Store. We Are Venom!

Marvel Comics – Venom #5 1:6th Scale Figure w/Scene & Comic

"If you thought the first four issues of the latest volume of Venom were crazy, all-out action, just wait till you get a look at this one!"

Inspired by VENOM #5 variant cover artwork by CLAYTON CRAIN.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.

Includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

