Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Batman #423 Statue with Autograph Option

Step into the DC Universe once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest statue featuring iconic Batman artwork from McFarlane himself

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Batman #423 statue, sizes at 1:8 scale with iconic pose.

Statue crafted from PVC, depicting Batman in black with blue accents.

Exclusive autographed version available with Todd McFarlane’s signature.

January 2024 launch, standard edition at $49.99, autographed at $79.99.

McFarlane Toys is back with another set of statue featuring the one and only Protector of Gotham. The Dark Knight is back as McFarlane brings his signature artwork from DC Comics Batman #423, to life. This statue comes in at *" and beautifully captures this signature Batman pose. The statue will be made out of PVC and will have a black exterior with accents of blue throughout. To make things more interesting, Todd McFarlane has revealed that an autographed version of the Batman Statue will also be releases. Releasing as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive, this Batman #423 statue will be a Gold Label Exclusive and will come with an autographed collectible card to display with the statue. This is not the first time we have seen this DC Comics design come to life, or an autographed variant get released from McFarlane Toys. Both statues are set for a January 2024 release with the standard Batman DC Direct statue getting a $49.99 price tag, while the Autographed Version comes in at $79.99.

Batman by Todd McFarlane 1:8 Scale Statue (Black)

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"McFARLANE TOYS is proud to present this incredibly detailed 1:8th scale statue based on the iconic cover artwork for BATMAN #423 by acclaimed artist and writer Todd McFarlane."

Incredibly detailed 1:8th scale statue.

Made of PVC plastic.

Featured in black with blue accents

Includes large display base and collectible art card.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!