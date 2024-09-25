Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, joker

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Comics Batman #251 Cover Art Statue

McFarlane Toys is back with a new statue featuring the infamous art work of Neal Adams with the Batman #251 Cover Art Statue

The Joker Purple Craze statue showcases the psychopathic villain's menacing stance over Batman on a playing card.

The limited edition, highly detailed polyresin statue stands at approximately 5.58" tall and is hand-numbered.

Available for pre-order at $154.99 through McFarlane Toys Store with an expected release in March 2025.

The Joker is back in town, and this time, he is out for blood with McFarlane Toys' latest DC Direct Purple Craze statue. McFarlane is back at bringing some iconic DC Comics to life, and a new 1:10 statue has arrived that brings the infamous Neal Adams' cover for *Batman* #251 to life. Batman #251 hit shelves in 1973, and it is quite an iconic story and covers in the Joker's DC Comics history. The statue craftes a new 3D render of the Joker towering who is towering over a smaller, seemingly helpless Batman on a playing card. This cover perfectly captures the tension and danger between this deadly cat-and-mouse game that DC Comics has created for these two characters.

The issue was titled "The Joker's Five-Way Revenge," which marked a pivotal shift in how the Joker was depicted, switching him up from his previous comedic design to a more psychopathic and deadlier villain for the Caped Crusader. Adams' unique, bold, and dynamic art style features this deadly duo in a fascinating way, and McFarlane has done an excellent job bringing it to life. Priced at $154.99, Joker fans can pre-order this Batman #251 statue right on McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers with a March 2025 release.

The Joker Purple Craze: The Joker by Neal Adams

"The Joker by Neal Adams is the latest statue in The Joker: Purple Craze statue line. Based on the cover of Batman #251, The Joker is perfectly translated into 3D form. Every detail from the cover is accounted for, including the "HA HA HA" copy and the playing card, featuring a sculpted Batman."

This is a can't miss statue for any fan of Neal Adams, The Joker and the larger Batman Universe

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 5.58" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on the art of Neal Adams

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

