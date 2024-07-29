Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies – Wreck-It Ralph Let's Loose

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana once more as a brand new set of cards are arirving soon with Shimmering Skies

It is that time yet again that the magical world of Disney arrives in card form with Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. Shimmering Skies is set to arrive in August, and we are getting a closer look at the upcoming Starter Decks. Two starter decks are arriving with Set 5, including a new Ruby/Amethyst deck featuring the return of Frozen and the debut of Wreck-It Ralph! As usual, each starter deck comes with 60 cards, a paper play mat, a paper tracker token, the game rules, and some damage counters. Shimmering Skies will feature 204 brand new cards, including some fan-favorite returning characters like Anna and Elsa, as well the classics like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.

However, each of these characters gets new and incredible artwork that even fans who do not play the game can drool over. One of the biggest parts of the "Ready to Let Loose" set consists of is the arrival of Wreck-It Ralph into the game as an actual character and not an Action Card. He is not alone either, as plenty of the racers from Sugar Rush are also speeding on in with Vanellope von Schweetz, Taffeta Muttonfudge, Snowanna Rainbeau, and even Rancis Fluggerbutter! Disney Lorcana players can even enhance this deck with other cards Wreck-It Ralph cards in the Shimmering Skies set to really bring Sugar Rush right to the playmat. Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies is set to hit Local Card Shops on August 9, with a wider retailer release on August 23. Be sure to check out the entire Ruby/Amethyst Card List below:

Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies Starter Deck: Amethyst & Ruby – Card List

Elsa – The Fifth Spirit x1

Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude x1

Anna – Mystical Majesty x1

Olaf – Happy Passenger x1

Vanellope von Schweetz – Random Roster Racer x1

The Sword Released x1

Bruni – Fire Salamander x2

Archimedes – Electrified Owl x2

King of Hearts – Monarch of Wonderland x2

Finders Keepers x2

The Library – A Gift for Belle x2

Taffyta Muttonfudge – Ruthless Rival x2

Turbo – Royal Hack x2

Taffyta Muttonfudge – Sour Speedster x2

Minnie Mouse – Dazzling Dancer x2

Glimmer vs Glimmer x2

The Nokk – Mythical Spirit x2

Archimedes – Exasperated Owl x2

Earth Giant – Living Mountain x2

Gale – Wind Spirit x2

Anna – Eager Acolyte x3

Maleficent – Vengeful Sorceress x2

Retrosphere x2

Hypnotic Strength x3

Rancis Fluggerbutter – Chocolate Charger x2

Snowanna Rainbeau – Cool Competitor x2

Daisy Duck – Spotless Food-Fighter x2

Mickey Mouse – Enthusiastic Dancer x2

Taffyta Muttonfudge – Crowd Favorite x3

Donald Duck – Daisy's Date x2

Simba – Adventurous Successor x3

