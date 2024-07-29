Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger
Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies – Wreck-It Ralph Let's Loose
Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana once more as a brand new set of cards are arirving soon with Shimmering Skies
Article Summary
- Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies debuts in August with 204 new cards and stunning character artwork.
- The Ruby/Amethyst Starter Deck introduces Wreck-It Ralph and new Frozen characters.
- Racers from Sugar Rush like Vanellope and Taffeta join the game in Shimmering Skies.
- Starter Deck includes 60 cards, a playmate, tracker token, game rules, and damage counters.
It is that time yet again that the magical world of Disney arrives in card form with Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. Shimmering Skies is set to arrive in August, and we are getting a closer look at the upcoming Starter Decks. Two starter decks are arriving with Set 5, including a new Ruby/Amethyst deck featuring the return of Frozen and the debut of Wreck-It Ralph! As usual, each starter deck comes with 60 cards, a paper play mat, a paper tracker token, the game rules, and some damage counters. Shimmering Skies will feature 204 brand new cards, including some fan-favorite returning characters like Anna and Elsa, as well the classics like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.
However, each of these characters gets new and incredible artwork that even fans who do not play the game can drool over. One of the biggest parts of the "Ready to Let Loose" set consists of is the arrival of Wreck-It Ralph into the game as an actual character and not an Action Card. He is not alone either, as plenty of the racers from Sugar Rush are also speeding on in with Vanellope von Schweetz, Taffeta Muttonfudge, Snowanna Rainbeau, and even Rancis Fluggerbutter! Disney Lorcana players can even enhance this deck with other cards Wreck-It Ralph cards in the Shimmering Skies set to really bring Sugar Rush right to the playmat. Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies is set to hit Local Card Shops on August 9, with a wider retailer release on August 23. Be sure to check out the entire Ruby/Amethyst Card List below:
Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies Starter Deck: Amethyst & Ruby – Card List
- Elsa – The Fifth Spirit x1
- Wreck-It Ralph – Demolition Dude x1
- Anna – Mystical Majesty x1
- Olaf – Happy Passenger x1
- Vanellope von Schweetz – Random Roster Racer x1
- The Sword Released x1
- Bruni – Fire Salamander x2
- Archimedes – Electrified Owl x2
- King of Hearts – Monarch of Wonderland x2
- Finders Keepers x2
- The Library – A Gift for Belle x2
- Taffyta Muttonfudge – Ruthless Rival x2
- Turbo – Royal Hack x2
- Taffyta Muttonfudge – Sour Speedster x2
- Minnie Mouse – Dazzling Dancer x2
- Glimmer vs Glimmer x2
- The Nokk – Mythical Spirit x2
- Archimedes – Exasperated Owl x2
- Earth Giant – Living Mountain x2
- Gale – Wind Spirit x2
- Anna – Eager Acolyte x3
- Maleficent – Vengeful Sorceress x2
- Retrosphere x2
- Hypnotic Strength x3
- Rancis Fluggerbutter – Chocolate Charger x2
- Snowanna Rainbeau – Cool Competitor x2
- Daisy Duck – Spotless Food-Fighter x2
- Mickey Mouse – Enthusiastic Dancer x2
- Taffyta Muttonfudge – Crowd Favorite x3
- Donald Duck – Daisy's Date x2
- Simba – Adventurous Successor x3