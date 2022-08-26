Retro Batman 1966 4-Pack Lunchbox Set Revealed by McFarlane

Target's newest Geek Out event has kicked off, which gives toy collectors new releases each Friday for weeks to come. The event is kicking off with new McFarlane Toys reveals like the new Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series figure, which can be seen here. It looks like that was not all that McFarlane had up their sleeve as a new Retro DC 4-Pack was also revealed. The Target Exclusive Retro DC line consists of the return of Batman 1966, starring the late and great Adam West. The line features heroes and villains in 1/12 format coming right off the screen from the hit 1966 series.

If you missed the solo releases, then McFarlane Toys has the thing for you with this new DC Comics Retro Batman 66 with Lunchbox set. The set is released as an NYCC Exclusive and will consist of Batman, Robin, Joker, and Penguin figures bundled all together. New retro cards are included along with punching sound effects and placed in a themed Batman 1966 metal lunch box. This is a fun and unique set, and it is a great way to collect some of these figures in one setting. The Batman 4-Pack Lunchbox set is priced at $59.99 and pre-orders are live here.

"Batman: Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways.

Robin: "Holy Boy Wonder, Batman!" How lucky can orphan Dick Grayson get? He gets taken in by the wealthiest man in Gotham City, who just happens to be Batman. He gets to live in a mansion complete with cave, gets to kick villain butt, and cruises around in the world's coolest car.

Joker: Who is the impractical joker with a key to crime? With a maniacal laugh, a twisted sense of humor, and penchant for setting cunning traps, The Joker is one of Batman's most notoriously fiendish foes. But when it comes to putting an end to The Joker's crime sprees, Batman knows firsthand that The Joker's jokes are never very funny… in the end.

Penguin: An arch-criminal known for his love of birds and his specialized high-tech umbrellas. The Penguin often pretended to be legitimate, and usually won the hearts of all Gothamites before he revealed his true motives. One of the four of Batman and Robin's greatest enemies, his wealth expands his arsenal to a level no other villains achieve, utilizing giant rocket umbrella vehicles and even a custom submarine."