McFarlane Unveils 10,000 Piece Superman Unchained Armor Exclusive A new limited edition DC Multiverse figure is on the way from McFarlane Toys as a new Patina Superman Unchained figure makes its landing

McFarlane Toys is back with another limited edition Gold Label figure that is limited to only 10,000 pieces. The DC Multiverse Superman Unchained, which releases back in 2020, is back and with a new patina deco. It appears everything is the same about this figure but with a new paint scheme and additional weathering effect. This release is similar to the Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive Gold Label Flash, which was limited to only 3,000 pieces. Superman will be a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and will be loaded up in a pretty sweet box. Other additions to this new limited release are a certificate of authenticity for his 10,000-piece release, a card with a stand and base. Superman Unchained Patina will be priced at $29.99 USD, and DC Multiverse collectors can find him right here.

Superman Goes Limited and Patina with McFarlane Toys

"Superman (Unchained Armor) Patina Edition Gold Label 7″ Figure McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive – When the weaponized alien called Wraith goes on a destructive rampage in the Batcave and both Batman and Wonder Woman are unable to stop him, Superman dons an armor that features a shield and battle axe to confront the electromagnetic adversary. Their battle continues to the center of the Earth where Superman is finally able to defeat him, leaving him floating in the lava at the Earth's core."