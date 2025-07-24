Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils Fallout New Vegas Elite Edition NCR Ranger

McFarlane Toys is entering the Wasteland with a new set of Elite Edition figures as the world of Fallout comes to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a detailed NCR Ranger figure from Fallout: New Vegas Elite Edition series.

Figure features premium articulation, collectibles, and a wide array of iconic Fallout weapon accessories.

Includes exclusive Elite Points card for unique rewards and rare McFarlane Toys prototypes redemption.

NCR Ranger Elite Edition stands 7 inches tall and is set for release in August 2025 at $59.99 preorder price.

Fallout: New Vegas is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game where you play as a courier who has been left for dead. After surviving, you explore the desert around Las Vegas (now called New Vegas) and get caught in a big fight between warring factions like the New California Republic, Caesar's Legion, and of course, Mr. House. The game lets you make choices that change how the story ends, and has been an iconic part of the Fallout franchise and a fan-favorite game. It has some cool weapons and outfits, like the infamous NCR Ranger armor, which is now joining the McFarlane Toys Elite Edition line. This series of action figures brings iconic characters to life with premium detail and accessories.

The Fallout: New Vegas NCR Ranger is faithfully crafted right off the screen and comes with his very own arsenal to explore the Wasteland with. McFarlane has included a combat knife, submachine gun, ranger pistol, riot shotgun, brush gun, marksman carbine, and an anti-material sniper rifle! The figure will also have the new Elite Points system, which varies per purchase but can be used to redeem some unique rewards like McFarlane Toys one-of-a-kind action figure prototypes. The Fallout: New Vegas NCR Ranger is priced at $59.99, and pre-orders are live with an August 2025 release.

NCR Ranger (Fallout New Vegas) 7" Figure McFarlane Elite Edition #4

"The NCR Ranger is an elite operative within the New California Republic's military, tasked with the reconnaissance, long-range patrols, and enforcing law in the Mojave Wasteland. Equipped with distinctive black combat armor, a gas mask, and powerful rifles, Rangers symbolize the NCR's push to restore pre-war order and democracy."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale deluxe figure based on Bethesda's Fallout New Vegas.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes TONS of accessories: 4 alternate hands, binoculars, satchel charges, combat knife, sub machine gun, ranger pistol, riot shotgun, brush gun, marksman carbine, anti material sniper rifle and display base.

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card. Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes.

