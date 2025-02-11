Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows, purearts

Samurai Yasuke Arrives at PureArts from Assassin's Creed Shadows

Coming to life from the upcoming Ubisoft video game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows a new set of statues are arriving from PureArts

Article Summary Discover Yasuke, the African samurai in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, by PureArts set in feudal Japan.

The 11” Yasuke statue features his game armor, detailed rooftop base, and LED Animus effect.

The collectible diorama connects with Shadows Naoe, shipping in Q4 2025 for $119.

Exclusive PVC & ABS statue, licensed by Ubisoft, brings Yasuke's adventure to life.

PureArts is back as they are firing up the Animus once again with a brand set of collectibles for Assassin's Creed Shadows. Yasuke, the historical African samurai, has been reimagined as a main protagonist in the upcoming Ubisoft game. Set in feudal Japan, Yasuke is based on the real-life figure who served under Oda Nobunaga. In the game, he is depicted as a powerful warrior navigating the political chaos of the late Sengoku period. Unlike traditional assassins, Yasuke is more of an up-close and personal fighter with direct combat, wielding brute strength and heavy weaponry.

PureArts is now bringing the Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke legend to life with an impressive 11" tall statue. He is depicted in his default armor from the game as he draws his katana on a tenshu rooftop. Tons of intricate detail is featured throughout his armor, and PureArts has even added LED elements to the diorama as you sync yourself into the past. The Animus awaits this release, with Shadows Naoe also coming soon, with pre-orders already going live for $119 with a Q4 2025 release.

Samurai Yasuke Arrives at PureArts from Assassin's Creed Shadows

"Powerful samurai and protagonist of Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke draws his katana from atop an intricate tenshu rooftop base. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Yasuke's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Yasuke 1/8 Scale Statue is the perfect size to light up any Assassin's Creed fans' setup! The Animus Yasuke PVC Statue connects to the Animus Naoe 1/8 Scale Statue to create an epic diorama!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Detailed PVC Statue of Yasuke from Assassin's Creed Shadows

Highly detailed tenshu rooftop base

LED-lit Animus effect

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by Ubisoft

Scale: 1/8

Material: PVC & ABS

Availability: Worldwide

USB-C powered

Shipping: Q4 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!