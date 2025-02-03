Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios, Statue | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Namor Joins Iron Studios Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet Namor

Article Summary Namor, Marvel's first mutant, joins Iron Studios' Infinity Gauntlet Diorama for an epic battle scene.

Sculpted in comic book style, Namor stands 14.3" tall, wielding his iconic trident in a dynamic pose.

Immersed in intricate details, this collectible showcases Namor's superhero traits and rich history.

Priced at $249.99, pre-orders for this Art Scale statue are live, with release set for Q3 2025.

Iron Studios continues to bring the Infinity Gauntlet Saga to life as they debut their latest Marvel Comics diorama statue. Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of Marvel's oldest and most complex characters, first appearing in Marvel Comics #1 back in 1939! Created by Bill Everett and in the Marvel Universe, he is the Prince of Atlantis, who is half-human, half-Atlantean with superhuman strength, winged ankles, and aquatic abilities. He has played major roles throughout Marvel Comics, from being a member of the Illuminati to destroying planets in Secret Wars (2015) and so much more.

Now, he is joining Captain America and Doctor Strange as they take on Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet with a new Iron Studios statue. The Infinity Gauntlet Diorama is a unique collection of statues that, when assembled, will showcase iconic Marvel Comics heroes in a major battle sequence. Namor comes in at 14.3" tall as the Prince of Atlantis lunges forward in a classic comic book design with his trident in hand. Tons of detail weas splashed onto this release, and it is priced at $249.99, with pre-orders already being live with a Q3 2025 release.

The Infinity Gauntlet Battle Diorama Series Namor 1/10 Art Scale

"Known as Marvel's first mutant, Namor McKenzie is the son of a human sea captain, Leonard, and the Atlantean princess Fen. He is the King of Atlantis and an Alpha-level mutant, possessing immense powers such as telepathy, enhanced strength and speed, and aquatic manipulation. His abilities come from a unique combination of his Atlantean heritage and mutant genes. Throughout his stories, Namor's strong-willed personality has often positioned him as a villain, frequently clashing with other heroes."

"Wielding the mighty Trident of Neptune in his left hand—a weapon bestowed upon him by the god himself after enduring several trials—King Namor rises from a swirling vortex of water. He wears only his signature green trunks, adorned with a shell detail, and on his visible heel, we can see the small wings that grant him flight."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!