Miles Morales Spider-Man Swings Into Action with New MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with some brand new heroes and villains from their legendary MAFEX collection like Spider-Man

Figure includes three head sculpts, unmasked version, magnetic feet, and detailed web-slinging effects.

Design captures the modern look of Miles Morales, inspired by his Ultimate and Marvel 616 appearances.

Highly posable figure stands 16cm tall and is set for release in August 2025 with pre-orders now open.

Spider-Men was a five-issue Marvel crossover miniseries that was released in 2012 and was written by Brian Michael Bendis. This crossover comic marked the historic first meeting between Ultimate Universe's Miles Morales and Earth-616's Peter Parker. After a battle with Mysterio, Peter finds himself accidentally transported from the main Marvel Universe into the Ultimate Universe. There, he encounters Miles Morales, who is a young, newly minted Spider-Man that is grappling with the legacy of his universe's fallen Peter Parker. By the end, Peter gives Miles his blessing to take up the mantle, which would be a big part of bringing Miles into 616 in the future.

Miles Morales is now returning from Medicom as they have reissued their popular Spider-Man MAFEX figure. This figure seems to capture an older version of Miles but keeps all of that impressive detail and articulation that toy collectors look for. Miles features three different head sculpts, including an unmasked version as well as a loose mask, magnetic feet, and a variety of web effects. Spider-Man fans can keep the legacy of this iconic and modern webslinger alive as this Comic Renewal Reissue arrives in August 2025, with pre-orders arriving online.

Medicom MAFEX Spider-Man Miles Morales Comic Renewal Ver

"Medicom's fantastic "MAFEX" action figure of Spider-Man Miles Morales (Comic Version) is now available as a renewal version. This highly detailed figure includes:

Three interchangeable heads, including an unmasked head

Handheld mask accessory

Interchangeable hands designed for his web-shooting effects

Set of interchangeable feet with magnets for sticking to metal surfaces

"The figure is impressively posable, allowing you to create any wall-crawling pose you can imagine. Perfect for any collector, order this incredible figure to enhance your collection today! Figure Size: Approximately 16cm tall."

