McFarlane Unveils New DC Comics The Joker Purple Craze: Punchline

Coming right off the pages of DC Comics is a new Joker 1:10 statue is on the way from McFarlane Toys featuring the artwork of Artgerm

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new statue featuring Punchline from DC Comics, based on Artgerm's artwork.

Punchline debuts in Batman #89 as Joker's new accomplice, adding a deadly twist to Gotham's chaos.

The limited edition statue stands 7.4" tall, hand-numbered, and made of high-quality polyresin.

Pre-orders for The Joker Purple Craze: Punchline statue are open, with a May 2025 release at $169.99.

Punchline made her explosive debut in Batman #89 (2020) by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez. Introduced as the Joker's new accomplice, Punchline is a deadlier version of Harley Quinn, who is truly swept up in the blood and madness of the Joker. Her striking design features striking purple and black attire with clown makeup, which only helps reflect her dark, no-nonsense personality. Punchline's first significant storyline unfolded in DC Comics Joker War, where she played a significant role in the Joker's scheme to destabilize Gotham. One of the variants covers of Batman #89 featured the artwork of the legendary Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, which has now been brought to life by McFarlane Toys. Their new The Joker Purple Craze: Punchline statue comes in at 7.4" tall and features the sinister clown in all her glory. This statue will be hand-numbered and beautifully captures Artgerm's depiction of the Batman villain. Priced at $169.99, pre-orders for The Joker Purple Craze: Punchline statue are already live with a May 2025 release.

The Joker Purple Craze: Punchline by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau 1:10

"Alexis Kaye was a disaffected college student, whose anger with the world she saw as falling apart around her made her the perfect acolyte for The Joker's nihilistic philosophy. She wanted to prove to her hero that she was not merely an obsessive fangirl, but a potential partner in crime. The Joker was satisfied that Alexis, or Punchline, as she called herself, was up to the job of helping him in his next big plot against Batman."

Statue is based on artwork by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 7.4" tall (including base).

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

