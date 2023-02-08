MCU Kang the Conqueror Comes to Life Hasbro's Marvel Legends Hasbro is preparing for the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with a new set of Legends figures like Kang the Conqueror

The events of Marvel Studios Loki left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans questioning the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. The death of He Who Remains has seemingly paved the way for the chaos of Kang to unfold once again. Marvel fans are finally starting to see those epilogue events unfold as Kang finally arrives in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Starting out in the Quantum Realm, Kang's motivations are still unknown, but he will leave a devastating effect on the future of the MCU. Hasbro is bringing this version of the Conqueror to life with their upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Marvel Legends wave.

Featuring his live-action appearance from Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, Kang has been unleashed. The villain will only come with a pair of swappable parts, but it is his detailed design that truly makes him stand out. Featuring elements of his Marvel Comics counterpart, he is beautifully crafted with textured detail and his signature green and purple colors. This figure also includes Build-A-Figure parts to create Cassie from Quantumania in her Giant Form. Marvel Legends MCU Kang is set for a Summer 2023 release, is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Marvel Legends Unleashed the Conqueror with Kang!

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KANG THE CONQUEROR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Legendary time traveler Kang is a fearsome warlord with a mysterious past. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KANG THE CONQUEROR figure. This quality 6-inch scale Conqueror figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania! Includes figure, 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including alternate hands and 1 Build-a-Figure part."

