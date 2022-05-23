Medieval Knight Iron Man is Back with Gold Armor Beast Kingdom Release

We are traveling through time once more as Beast Kingdom debuts its newest limited edition collection. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, Medieval Iron Man is back once again, but with a royal upgrade. Featuring a new golden set of armor, Tony Stark is ready to take his new Medieval armor for a test run. This figure will be extremely limited, with only 700 pieces getting made, making this the ultimate collectible for Marvel fans. Medieval Iron Man will feature LED capabilities with a light-up Arc Reactor as well as swappable apart and accessories.

For parts, two head sculpts are included, along with five hands that will be able to hold the included sword, shield, and spear. Other items will include swappable wrist and hand-mounted weapons, potions, bombs, and energy effects. Of course, the golden armor is a highlight of this piece and looks incredible with the flowing red fabric cape. The Marvel Dynamic 8ction Heroes DAH-046SP Medieval Knight Iron Man Golden figure will be a PX Previews Exclusive and is priced at $164.99. Pre-orders can also be secured at your Local Comic Book Store, and be sure to find his regular red release here.

"From Beast Kingdom. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The latest in the Dynamic Action Heroes (DAH) line-up is a new take on a classic icon! Combining the technologically advanced Iron Man suit with a noble European royal red and gold medieval knight's armor, this unique mashup of old and new is a PREVIEWS Exclusive design from the minds of Beast Kingdom. Using a gold electroplating process, the armor features a glossy golden finish, and real chain mail can be seen underneath."

"The figure features 19 points of articulation and includes two interchangeable heads, four types of interchangeable hands and a variety of medieval inspired accessories including a sword, shield, spear, re-imagined wrist artilleries, hand mounted repulsors, two energy effects, and a set of energy potions and bombs strapped to his waist as issued by Iron Man's trusty alchemist. This PREVIEWS Exclusive DAH figure also includes an LED light-up feature in Iron Man's Arc Reactor with intricate detailing on the armor surrounding it. The DAH-46SP Medieval Knight Iron Man with Golden Armor is limited to only 700 pieces, so order him now, before he's history! "