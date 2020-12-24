Superman Comes Back From the Dead With New MAFEX From Medicom

Superman is back from the dead as Medicom announces a new DC Comics MAFEX figure. Coming from the beloved DC Comics storyline The Death and Return of Superman, that Man of Steel is back in his signature black suit straight from the comic. He will stand roughly 6 inches tall and feature two different head sculpts featuring that luxurious mullet. Resurrected Clark will also get other interchangeable pieces that include four pairs of hands, interchangeable legs showing off his rocket boots, and attachable rocket effects for the boots. His sculpt and design is very well done, capturing the muscle definition and the black suit concept quite well. If you are a fan of The Death and Return of Superman storyline from DC Comics and this will be a must-have collectible for your Man of Steel collection.

I have always been a fan of the black suit costume for Superman. There's something about it that changes the entire aspect of DC Comics Boy Scout to something a little darker. This figure is packed with amazing detail and a great variety of interchangeable pieces that can please many Superman fans. The Return of Superman MAFEX No.150 will be priced at $104.99. He is expected to return it once again in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live in located here.

"Superman returns from death in the Death and Return of Superman story from DC Comics! This Return of Superman figure features his signature black suit from the comics. He stands over 6 inches tall and features 2 interchangeable head sculpts and rocket booster feet."

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Highly detailed

From The Return of Superman comic story

Interchangeable rocket boots

Fully articulated

Contents

2 Head sculpts

4 Pairs of hands

2 Pairs of lower legs

Booster effects

Stand