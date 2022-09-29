Metroid Dread Samus Aran Figure Arrives at Good Smile Company

Metroid is an iconic Ninety franchise that honestly does not have enough collectibles. Hell, Nintendo is a company that should have its own 6" figure line dishing out the Super Smash Bros roster. While we do not have a dedicated line for all these iconic heroes and villains, we can build our own roster. Good Smile Company has revealed that Samus Aran from the new hit video game Metroid Dread is getting her own figure. No unmasked head sculpt is featured, but the heroine is fully detailed and showcases her brand new Dread power suit. Metroid does not come with a lot of accessories, but she does include a Morph Ball and Omega Cannon parts. Besides her fantastic articulation and detail, Samus will also receive a Spider Magnet to allow for some magnetic wall poses. Good Smile Company went all out for this figure, and fans will not want to miss out on owning one Samus Aran is priced at $86.99. Metroid Dread collectors will be able to find this figma right here, and pre-orders will stay open until November 9, 2022.

"The strongest warrior in the galaxy joins the figma series once again. From the Nintendo Switch game "METROID DREAD" comes a figma action figure of the main character, Samus Aran! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses from the game. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising possibility."

"In addition to Morph Ball and Omega Cannon parts, a Spider Magnet figure base that can be used to pose Samus sticking on walls is included. *Spider Magnet base is made with magnets. A gripping hand part, open hand part and multi-purpose hand part are all included. The figure's knee joints are made with specially designed double joint parts. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses"