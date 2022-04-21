Mezco Debuts Rumble Society Assault on Krig-13: Squadron Builder Set

The Rumble Society is easily one of my favorite lines to collect, and Mezco Toyz puts a lot of time and lore into their figures. One of the newest ones to release was the long-awaited Krig Murder Hornets. This cloned super-soldier is part of an elite squadron that includes three other teams like the Black Spartan Krig-13, Blood Force, and Pale Divers. The Blood Force was released as an Asia Goal exclusive, and he and the Divers are part of a team of five. Most of these figures are hard to get, but Mezco Toyz is helping Rumble Society members build up their Krig army with the special Blood Force and Pale Driver 2-Pack One:12 Collective set.

These Rumble Society figures are the same as their original release and will include all the same features a massive arsenal, removable helmet, and light-up parts; these soldiers are not messing around. It does mark the first time Mezco is rereleasing the Blood Force Krig, allowing fans to complete their sets. Priced at $150, this is a meaty set that is fantastic, and I hope we can see more Army Builder sets head our way from the Rumble Society, giving us more enemies for our Gomez figures. Fans can join the waitlist right here, and you would be surprised on how often these orders get converted. Good luck!

"The hunt for Krig-13 is on. The Blood Force and Pale Drivers are called to carry out 'Operation: Control+Command+Delete'. The newly formed squadron are given strict instructions – decommission The Black Spartan. The One:12 Collective Assault on Krig-13: Squadron Army Builder Set includes two Krig soldiers, one Blood Force and one Pale Driver. The Krig come wearing standard-issue armor which features a light up function in the chest rig. Their armor is built for battle, consisting of a duty belt, thigh holster for their Side Blaster, weapon bracket on their back, and terrain boots."

"The SM9 Integrated Unit fits securely over their head portrait with a light-up tech-eye. The removable Field Poncho with integrated posing wire can be customized with the included sticker sheet. The squadron are prepared to complete their mission, equipped with Cyber-Scythes, MWTH tasers, combat concussives, MF112 Proton Cannons, and more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE KRIG FIGURES FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portrait with light-up eye function

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands Two (2) pairs of fists (L&R) Two (2) pairs of knife holding hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of gun holding hands (L&R) Two (2) posing hands (L)



COSTUME:

Chest rig with light-up function and weapon bracket on back

Shoulder pads (extendable)

Utility belt with holster

Thigh holster

Terrain boots

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) SM9 integrated units (removable helmet)

Two (2) Field Ponchos with integrated posing wire

Two (2) Side Blasters

Two (2) blast FX

Two (2) MWTH Tasers

Two (2) taser FX

Two (2) Cyber-Scythe

Two (2) scythe FX

Two (2) Blade with boot sheath

Two (2) MF112 Proton Cannon

Ten (10) Combat Concussives

Four (4) Communication Devices

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Krig: Assault on Krig-13 : Squadron Builder Set is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.