Mezco Toyz Announces Rumble Con 2022 for End of September

Another year, another New York Comic Con, and Mezco Toyz is back and ready for their own event. Ever since the pandemic, plenty of companies found out that they can really handle their own and create their own online events. Mezco was one of them, giving collectors giveaways, contests, and even revealing some upcoming products. Mezco Con Fall 2022 is getting a bit of an upgrade this year as it has been renamed Rumble Con 2022, with the man himself, Slugfest, breaking the announcement. Fans can watch the reveal video below:

For those unaware, most Mezco events are usually followed up with a very limited and exclusive figure. Big events like Emerald City, San Diego, and NYCC usually are the conventions that at least get an exclusive. I have no doubt that we will see a new Rumble Society figure from Mezco, and hopefully, it is Slugfest. Slugfest is a legend with Gomez and Rumble Society collectors as he is the owner of Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery. This is the secret site of Mezco Toyz, with secret drops popping up here and there. If he actually gets his own figure, I can not imagine what he will come, but you know it will be badass. The past One:12 Collective Rumble Society NYCC Exclusives consisted of Stealth Gomez, Hazard Squad Gomez, and last year's Captain Nemo.

We have not seen a new Gomez since last December, so it is about time we received a new Roach. However, the Rumble Society is ever expanding, and I think fans would love to get their hands on a Slugfest figure if it was offered. Rumble Con is going to be incredible, and Mezco should be revealed their upcoming schedule for the event soon. Rumble Con takes place from September 29 – October 1, 2022, and that Thursday (Sept. 29) is usually the preview night and usually contains the exclusive figure drop. Stay tuned for more info as it comes and gets those wallets ready, as this year we are all ready to Rumble!