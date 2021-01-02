Will the Black Skull Death Brigade Be Mezco Toyz Next One: 12 Release?

January 2021 has finally arrived and that means Mezco Toyz Gomezheads are looking forward to their Hazard Squad Gomez shipment. The latest Gomez figure was released as a New York Comic Con exclusive and was set to release between Dec 2020 – Jan 2021. During the NYCC event, Mezco mentioned two new Mezco Exclusive One: 12 Collective figures, one correlates directly with Hazard Squad Gomez. With his release imminent, we are curious if we will also be seeing the Mezco Toyz exclusive Black Skull Death Brigade and the very elusive White Skull Agent. We did get a glimpse of this BSDB in the photo gallery showcasing the NYCC figure (which can be seen below). This figure looks pretty simplistic but with some elite killing machines, your Hazard Squad Gomez will have his hands full.

Winners of the NYCC event have started to receive their prizes of Mezco Toyz. Of course, reports of coming in on similar slender bodies for both figures with small deco changes for each. Both are loaded with fun weapons, interchangeable hands, and will be great for any One: 12 Collective Gomez or Rumble Society fans. We think we will see a release soon as it follows a timeframe very similar to Crimson Gomez after prize winners received theirs, with a public release the following week. It is unknown if or when we could possibly see a release on their main site or if it will be a random Emporium drop. Personally, I think White Agent will be a comic book ad exclusive in the upcoming Hazard Squad Gomez comic. We have seen two comic book teases with the Mezco Toyz Baron Bends and Doctor Nocturnal. Fingers crossed we will see them soon so fans and collectors can get to posing to their Hazard Squad Gomez with the Black Skull Death Brigade. Be on the alert this week Gomezheads, you never know what could be released online. Will you be adding the Black Skull Death Brigade and mysterious White Skull Agent to your collection?