Chucky Arrives with New Child's Play 2 Talking Figure from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz is taking fans to 1990 as we revisit the horror film, Child's Play 2. The Lakehouse Strangler is back and ready for some bloody action with his newest Mega Scale Talking figure from Mezco. Chucky will stand roughly 15" tall and will have 11 points of articulation. The MDS figure will feature a new head sculpt and will have the first ever swappable hand. Collectors will now be able to display their Chucky with a knife in his hand or with a knife as his hand just like the film. He will have a beautifully crafted fabric outfit, knife accessory, and will have a talking option with 7 phrases. With glass eyes, voice lines, and more master craft detail this is one Child's Play Chucky collectible that fans will not want to miss out on.

Mezco is keeping the horror collecting game strong and this is MDS figure is another hit. Their talking figures give a whole new depth to their character and keep that fear alive. Fans will not want to miss this new Chucky for their growing Child's Play collection. Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Chucky (Child's Play 2) Talking Figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98. He is set to release between March and May 2020 and pre-order links are already love and can be found located here.

"Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale Child's Play 2 Talking Menacing Chucky Figure – Sorry Jack…Chucky's back! A power surge at the Play Pals Corporation has breathed new life into Chucky's reassembled remains. Chucky is the first MDS Mega Scale figure to have an interchangeable appendage! His right hand can hold his butcher knife accessory or it can be swapped out for his infamous knife hand."

"The 'Lakeshore Strangler' features all-new head sculpt depicting a bloody-nosed, menacing expression after realizing his soul is forever trapped in the body of a doll. Depress the button discretely hidden on his back to hear Chucky speak a total of 7 phrases including "Alright kid, fun's over" and "Can't keep a good guy down". Sporting his signature 'Good Guys' overalls and stripped shirt, Chucky features 11 points of articulation, his trademark orange hair, and realistic glass-like eyes. The MDS Mega Scale Talking Menacing Chucky stands 15" tall and comes packaged in a collector-friendly, film-inspired window box."