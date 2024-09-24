Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Debuts New 5 Points Batman (1989): Batmobile Vehicle

Get ready to return to 1989 with Mezco Toyz as they debut a new collection of 5 Points figures from the world of Batman

Article Summary Mezco Toyz launches new 5 Points Batman (1989) Batmobile with outstanding detail and moving parts.

The Batmobile includes flip-up weapons, an opening canopy, attachable flame exhausts, and an armored shield.

The vehicle is designed for 3.75” figures and can be pre-ordered standalone or with the Deluxe Set including figures.

Available for pre-order today at $50, with an expected release in April 2025 for Batman fans and collectors.

A new set of Batman 1989 figures has arrived from Mezco Toyz for their popular 5 Points collection. This figure takes things back to the early days of collecting, with simple joints, card pack packaging, and five points of articulation. A new deluxe set arrived, which gave collectors Batman, Joker, and a Joker's Goon, with swappable parts and accessories. However, the Deluxe Set also included a 5 Points Batmobile, which is also getting its own separate release alongside its Deluxe Set inclusion. Giving your 3.75" figures a new stylish vehicle, the Batmobile has been faithfully sculpted and features moving wheels, an opening canopy as well as flip-up weapons systems, and attachable flame exhausts.

Mezco Toyz has also included a fun armored shield cover to fit over the Batmobile to help protect it from the crime of Gotham. This will be a fun vehicle release for any 3.75" figure line, and collectors can pre-order theirs today for $50 with an April 2025 release date. If you want the whole set, including the figures, then be sure to pre-order the Deluxe Set, as this version is just the vehicle with no included figures.

Mezco 5 Points Batman (1989): Batmobile

This listing is only the 5 Points Batman (1989): Batmobile. This DOES NOT include any figures.

"I want you to do me a favor. I want you to tell all your friends about me." The Batmobile is fully loaded and ready for action! Flip-up weapons on the sides, a sliding cockpit canopy for Batman, and an attachable rocket flame that spins as the Batmobile speeds ahead – everything the Caped Crusader needs to protect Gotham City! The Batmobile is packaged in a closed box. 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new."

Batmobile: Batman's supercharged, gadget-laden vehicle and his primary mode of transportation as he protects Gotham City.

