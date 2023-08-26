Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mezco Toyz Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 5 Points Set

Mezco Toyz is taking Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans back to their classic comic book era with a new 5 Points deluxe set

Turtle Power has arrived from Mezco Toyz, and the turtles return to their classic Mirage Studios appearances. These ninjas are lean and mean and ready to kick some butt with Mezco's 5 Points line. Coming in at 3.75" tall, these heroes in a half-shell leap right of fetch comics of the classic Eastman & Laird's comic. All four turtles feature Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo together with an assortment of goodies with their signature weapons, interchangeable belts, and a variety of swappable arms and legs. The 5 Points line only features 5 points of articulation, giving collectors a classic era of toys from the 80s. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fit this design nicely, and it is fun to see their classic Mirage Studios designs once again. Mezco has this TMNT Deluxe Set priced at $65, they are set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

5 Points Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Set

"We're lean, we're green, and we're mean!" Everyone's favorite crime-fighting, half-shell heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join the 5 Points lineup! Cowabunga! This boxed set is bursting with turtle power and features all 4 Turtles as well as interchangeable head, arms, legs, hands, and signature weapons! Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are ready to defend New York City against any evil forces that cross their path!

THE 5 POINTS PLUS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES DELUXE SET INCLUDES:

Leonardo – the leader of the Turtles with a heart of gold, Leonardo wields his trusty katana swords and is always ready to tussle.

Raphael – the tough and fearless brawler with a no-nonsense attitude and fierce loyalty, Raphael unleashes his sai in lightning-fast strikes.

Donatello – the brains behind the operation, Donatello uses his bo staff and ingenious inventions to outsmart any foe.

Michelangelo – with his infectious humor and love for pizza, Michelangelo brings laughter and energy to the team, and is ready to strike with his nunchucks.

ACCESSORIES:

Six (6) interchangeable heads

Six (6) pairs of interchangeable hands

Seven (7) pairs of interchangeable arms

Eight (8) pairs of interchangeable legs

Four (4) interchangeable belts

Four (4) belts with weapon storage: One (1) belt with sai storage One (1) belt with staff storage One (1) belt with nunchuck storage One (1) belt with katana storage

Two (2) Katana swords

Two (2) Sai

One (1) Staff

Two (2) Nunchucks (folded)

Two (2) Nunchucks (extended)

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. The 5 Points Plus Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."

