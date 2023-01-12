Mezco Toyz Debuts Rumble Society Death Adder for One:12 Day Mezco Toyz is celebrating One 12 Day once again with a brand new Rumble Society member with the arrival of the Death Adder

Mezco Toyz One:12 Day has finally arrived, and to celebrate, a brand new One:12 Collective figure has been revealed. At long last, another member of the Hazard Squad has arrived with the Rumble Society Death Adder. Death Adder was part of a Mezco Toyz fan vote over a year ago, having the collector pick the new member of the Squad to get released. This highly skilled hitman packs a punch and a bite with his impressive snake head sculpt. On top of that, this figure is packed with detail, four head sculpts, swappable tongues, an eye patch, and plenty of weapons for any mission. The Rumble Society Hazard Squad Gomez figures will be excellent companion pieces to the Death Adder as well. This is the first team member to release my Mezco Toyz, and fingers are crossed that the other members can head our way as well. The Rumble Society One:12 Death Adder is priced at $95 and can be bought right now here.

Spit in the Face of Evil with Mezco Toyz Death Adder

"When the going gets too tough for the tough to get going, there's only one thing left to do…call in the HAZARD SQUAD!" Reeking of gun powder and cigar smoke, Death Adder joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Death Adder is outfitted in a turtleneck sweater with soft armor, cargo pants, and boots. His removable chest harness can store multiple grenades and his sword sheath, and his thigh holsters can store his handgun and an additional magazine. The Hazard Squad Lieutenant comes complete with 4 head portraits in varying expressions with removable tongues, as well as four eye patches that fit over each head."

"The highly skilled hitman comes equipped with an impressive arsenal including a sword and sheath, multiple grenades, a shotgun, a walkie talkie and belt holster, a set of karambit "Fang Knives", and much more. Death Adder is the Hazard Squad Lieutenant, mercenary assassin, and stealth commando with a sharp blade and a forked tongue. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DEATH ADDER FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of sword-holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hand (L&R) One (1) pair of gun holding hand (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of martial arts posing hands (L&R)



COSTUME:

Turtleneck sweater

Chest harness (removable)

Utility belt

Thigh holsters (removable)

Cargo pants

Mid-calf boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) sword with sheath (attaches to harness)

One (1) walkie talkie

One (1) handgun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) submachine gun with two (2) removable magazines

One (1) shotgun with pump action movement

Two (2) karambit "Fang Knives"

Two (2) tongues (fits into head portraits)

Three (3) grenades

Three (3) cigars

Three (3) smoky cigars

Four (4) eyepatches

Four (4) gun blast FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Death Adder figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.