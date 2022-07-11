Mezco Toyz Debuts Seed of Chucky Talking Tiffany MDS Mega Doll

Prepare your horror collection for blood as Mezco Toyz has resurrected Tiffany, once again. This crazed serial killer has been brought back from the dead by her offspring and Mezco captures her return. A new Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale doll has arrived, featuring Tiffany from the Child's Play sequel film Seed of Chucky. This deadly 15" tall doll is showcased in an all-white gown along with a choker necklace and is accompanied with a knife accessories. Just like some of the other Mega Scale dolls, Seed of Chucky Tiffany will feature a talking effect with iconic phrases from the film. A total of 8 phrases are featured including hits like "Hold still honey or I am going to poke you in the eye again" and "Sweet face, come to mommy". The Child's Play dolls have usually translated well in doll form, and Mezco Toyz knocked this one out of the park again. The Seed of Chucky MDS Mega Scale Talking Tiffany Doll is priced at $98. She is set for a November 2022 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"My mother always said, 'Once is a blessing, twice is a curse." In 'Seed of Chucky', Chucky and Tiffany embark on a new killing spree after being resurrected by their offspring, Glen. Beautiful yet deadly, Tiffany is outfitted in an all-white gown and choker necklace. She comes complete with a knife accessory that fits nearly in her right hand. Tiffany has a lot to say. Depress the button discretely hidden on her back to hear her speak 8 phrases from the film including "Hold still honey or I am going to poke you in the eye again" and "Sweet face, come to mommy"."

"Tiffany stands approximately 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. She comes packaged in a window box, perfect for display. *This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."