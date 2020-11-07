Doc Nocturnal Gets An Add-On Accessory Bundle From Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz wants fans to become Spectral Agents with the new Doc Nocturnal's Phantom Knights Official Membership Kit. The special edition kit is packed with some paranormal goodies to help you fight the darkness with the infamous Doc. Fans will get a signet ring, entrancistor disk, Necro-Optics, membership card, and a Certification of the Phantom Knights. These items only enhance the lore and originality of Mezco Toyz Doc Nocturnal. However, the best part of this special Membership Kit is the add-on content for the One: 12 Collective figure with new accessories. Doc Nocturnal now will get additional accessories to take on vampires with Van Helsing Wapenkamer. From an additional head, crucifix stakes, machetes with sheath, and wrist-mounted crossbow.

Doc Nocturnal Membership Kit is something truly unique for an already amazing figure. Add-on packs for action figures don't usually happen, so giving fans extra accessories and more lore on an original character like this is pretty great. The Phantom Knights Official Membership Kit is priced at only $35.00. The add-on pack currently has a waitlist here, so make sure you jump on it to add the Van Helsing Wapenkamer accessories to your One: 12 Collective collection.

"Become an official Spectral Agent by joining Doc Nocturnal's Phantom Knights! This limited edition membership kit comes complete with exclusive add-on content for your Doc Nocturnal One:12 figure and essential tools of the Spectral Agents.

THIS MEMBERSHIP KIT CONTAINS:

Van Helsing Wapenkamer – Equip your One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal figure with everything he'll need to eradicate creatures of the night. This eclectic vampire-hunting weapons pack includes:

One (1) head portrait with protective crucifix insignia Six (6) Helsing crucifix stakes One (1) crossbody harness for crucifix stakes One (1) kukri machete sheath (attaches to utility belt) Two (2) kukri machetes One (1) wrist-mounted Heilige Kruisboog (crossbow)



Doc Nocturnal signet ring – Crafted with a mysterious alloy by unholy artisans deep beneath the Nocturnal Tower, this ring is sure to turn heads and strike fear into the hearts of your enemies.

Doc Nocturnal's Entrancistor Disk – Compel the dead to spew forth information, exorcize arcane knowledge from demonic creatures, and hypnotize beings of the mortal realm with this potent mesmeric discoidal.

Doc Nocturnal's Necro-Optics – Gaze into the metaphysical unknown with Doc Nocturnal's Necro-Optics. Peer beyond the mortal fabric of our world to reveal the universe that slithers beneath.

Spectral Agent Certification of the Phantom Knights – A formal indenture signed by the Doc himself, authenticating your status as a Spectral Agent and inducting you into the Knighthood.

Phantom Knights Spectral Agent membership card – Attest your status as a Spectral Agent and gain access to the Nocturnal Tower with this membership card. *Does not grant access to the Noirmory.

Rip evil apart with Doc Nocturnal and order yours today!"