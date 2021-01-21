Ghost Face Is Ready for a Bloody Good Time With Mezco Toyz

The killer Ghost Face is ready to slice, and dice as Mezco Toyz announced their newest Roto Plush. Standing roughly 18" tall, the Scream killer is back and ready to kick it with you at home with his newest doll. The doll captures that eerie look of the killer from his iconic mask to the long black robe. He will not come empty-handed either, as he will be able to equip a deadly knife as well. He will be packed in a windowed box that will please in-box collectors, and Ghost Face is ready to claim the night once again.

You can never trust a doll, especially one that captures one of the most modern and popular cinematic killers to date. Ghost Face turned the horror community on its head by removing the horror rule frame work but showing ff that there can be more than one killer. This Mezco Toyz Roto Plush is packed with amazing detail that can please old and new horror fans, and it is priced at $94.00. He is set to kill once again between June – August 2021, and preorders are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing horror figures coming from Mezco in their Mezco Designer Series and Living Dead Doll collections. What is your favorite scary movie?

"He can be the life (or death) of the party! One of the greatest slashers of the '90s, Ghost Face can now be your bestie! This floppy Roto Plush is at home on the couch binge watching horror flicks, playing trivia games, or creeping you company at bedtime. At approximately 18" tall, Ghost Face's chilling expression was inspired by the iconic Edvard Munch painting, "The Scream". Ghost Face wears his signature robe and comes complete with a hunting knife that fits neatly in his hand. Whether heading out for the night or staying in, he wants to be right by your side! Ghost Face comes packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."