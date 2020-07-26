Mezco Toyz Secretly Releases Gold Skull Ninja One:12 Collective Figure

With the launch of the Mezco Toyz Summer Edition Booth-in-a-Box, fans expected that to be the end. However, secretly it seems that the Clan of the Golden Dragon Gomez enemy the Gold Skull was also released. This was not known to any fan as it just appeared in the secret Mezco store: Slugfest's Emporium of Badassery. This store popped up after the release of Baron Bends with small goods from coins, patches, and posters. This is the first time they have releases a figure through the sight which surprised many collectors. The Skulls are one of the rarer and popular One:12 Collective Mezco series. Featuring similarities to the Ninja Gomez, the Skull is packed with accessories with katanas, sais, grenades, kunai, tekko, smoke plume effect, and much more.

With over 30 points of articulation, this Golden Skull Mezco Toyz One:12 figure will be a hot ticket item for fans. With a surprise release set for September 2020 it sold out immediately but Mezco did put up a second batch. The second batch is set to release between February and April 2020 and will be priced at $85. The figure has been waitlisted so make sure you get on it with the chance of adding one of these Skulls to your Rumble Society or Gomez collection here.

Mezco Toyz Unleashes the Way of the Ninja

"Somewhere in a mystical land ruled by feudal law, Shinobi tribes clash over territory and honor. The nefarious 'House of The Golden Skulls' have only one mission: show no mercy. After an organized attack on their rivals, the 'Clan of The Golden Dragons', all are left for dead – or so they hoped."

"The bloodthirsty combatant wears a shinobi shozoku with forearm guards, a waist belt, shin guards, and tabi boots. The Gold Skull Ninjas are masters of secrecy, equipped with a ninja-smoke plume FX that allows them to move within the shadows. The Gold Skull Ninja is prepared to complete any mission, no matter the cost. He comes complete with a kusarigama connected with a real metal chain, multiple shuriken, a katana with sheath, multiple kunai, and much more. The House of The Golden Skulls reign victorious…but not for long. The sole survivor of the Clan of The Golden Dragons is determined to avenge his brothers."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOLD SKULL NINJA FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

One (1) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of sword holding hands (L&R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (R)



COSTUME:

Shinobi shozoku

Forearm guards

Waist belt (removable)

Shin guards

Tabi boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) kyoketsu-shoge with real metal chain

One (1) katana with sheath

Two (2) sai

Four (4) grenades

Four (4) shuriken

Three (3) kunai

Two (2) shuko

One (1) naginata

Two (2) tekko

One (1) sling backpack

One (1) waist pouch

One (1) smoke plume FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Gold Skull Ninja figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.