Mezco Toyz Teases New Rumble Society Figures Are on the Way

Mezco Toyz is quite known for their original One: 12 Collective action figures with Gomez and the Rumble Society. Not only did Mezco release a special Toy Fair Rumble Society figure for MezCon 2021, but it also teased new figures. Gomez was pretty elusive this year as fans still wait to get their hands on the Hazard Squad Gomez that release back for NYCC. Three new One: 12 figures were revealed, and we already covered the upcoming mysterious Ocean Man, which fans can find here. This time we are starting with the Gomez companion Grub, who is getting a special 14" collectible and packing on the chuck. This enlarged Grub is packed with chunky detail and features a very detailed rump which is slightly unsettling. We can imagine this will be a new addition to Slugfest's Emporium later on make it a surprise drop for collectors.

The last two Rumble Society figures are secret One: 12 Collective figure starting with Graffiti Man. This new street artist is ready to join the Rumble Society and tag his way to the top. It is unclear if this is a bad guy, good guy, or part of his own little universe, but he or she is packed with color. I am getting some mad Splatoon vibes from this figure, and I am curious what his full reveal will hold for us. Lastly, we got a new tease for Hawk-P40, who originally made his debut in the Doctor Nocturnal magazine. The figure is shown as some sort of Aviator that features the classic Flying Tigers paint scheme on his face. This is a villain that I have been waiting to see a full reveal of for quite some time, and it looks like we are getting close to see just that. The Rumble Society figures sell out pretty fast with Mezco Toyz, so be sure to prepare yourself if you want to get one of these drops. Fans and collectors can find all of the Rumble Society and other amazing Mezco collectibles located here.