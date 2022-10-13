Mezco Toyz Talking Sinister Pennywise Doll Will Have You Float Too

The horror of Derry is back as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their latest Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale figure. These terrifying figures come in at 15" tall, feature 11 points of articulation, and talk. That is right, these creepy collectibles talk, and their newest release is ready to have you float to as Pennywise from IT has arrived. Pennywise is depicted in his modern remake design and has a new creepy head sculpt capturing his more demonic persona. A total of six different phrases will be featured here with some iconic lines like, "Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear!." This is one doll figure you will not want to fall asleep around, but he will be a must own collectors item for any IT or horror collector. IT: Talking Sinister Pennywise from Mezco Toyz is priced at $100, he is set to arrive in July 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Hope You're Not Afraid of Clowns as Pennywise Returns

"What a nice boat. Do you want it back?" Emerging from the depths of the sewers, Pennywise is back to terrorize and this time, he's all smiles! The MDS Mega Scale IT: Talking Sinister Pennywise features an all-new head sculpt of the shape-shifting clown sporting a grimacing smile from ear-to-ear. If that's not enough to fuel your nightmares, he also says 6 of his most famous phrases from the film including "tasty, tasty, beautiful fear!"

"Presented in a clown costume with ruffle detailing, Pennywise stands at a foreboding 15" tall and features 11 points of articulation. MDS Mega Scale IT: Talking Sinister Pennywise is packaged in a window box, perfect for display. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."