Mezco Toyz Unveiled New Marvel Comics Nightcrawler One:12 Collective

Nightcrawler is ready for action as a member of the X-Men joins the One:12 Collective from Mezco Toyz with their newest Marvel Comics release

Article Summary Nightcrawler, iconic X-Men hero from Marvel Comics, gets a detailed One:12 Collective figure from Mezco Toyz.

The figure features Nightcrawler’s classic black and red suit, capturing his acrobatic and teleporting powers.

Includes three head sculpts, multiple hands, feet, swords, extra tails, and a light-up BAMF teleportation effect.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Nightcrawler are live for $116, shipping September 2026.

Nightcrawler, whose real name is Kurt Wagner, made his first appearance in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum. Born in Germany, Kurt was orphaned and raised in a circus, where he learned acrobatics, swordsmanship, and even stealth. His mutant power is teleportation, allowing him to disappear in a puff of smoke and reappear, which is often accompanied by a distinctive "BAMF" sound. His X-Gene gave him a unique appearance, with an almost "demon" look, making it hard to fit in. However, he found family with the X-Men and has been an iconic member of the team ever since his debut.

Now, Mezco Toyz is bringing this X-Men to life with a new Marvel Comics One:12 Collective figure. Nightcrawler is beautifully crafted right off the pages of Marvel Comics, and he is featured in his iconic black and red suit. Mezco has included three swappable head sculpts, six swappable hands, four interchangeable feet, and a themed display base. He will also come with a variety of extra tails, four different cutlass swords, and a fun BAMF effect with light-up abilities. Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics X-Men One:12 Collective Nightcrawler are already live for $116 on Mezco Toyz with a September 2026 release.

Marvel Comics – X-Men's Nightcrawler One:12 Collective

"Nightcrawler joins the One:12 Collective! The teleporting mutant Nightcrawler is outfitted in an X-Men–issued combat suit featuring layered soft goods tailored specifically for him. Also included are multiple head portraits, interchangeable hands and feet, four cutlass sword styles, and a light-up One:12 Collective teleportation FX. Nightcrawler is ready to strike without warning—or vanish in BAMF!"

"Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, possesses the ability to teleport through another dimension, leaving behind the unmistakable scent of sulfur. Nightcrawler is an incredible acrobat, a master swordsman, and a hand-to-hand combat expert who fights with grace, faith, and unwavering loyalty to his teammates."

