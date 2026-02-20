Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: doctor doom, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils Marvel Comics One:12 Doctor Doom Reissue

Get ready to bow before Doctor Doom, as the infamous Marvel Comics villain is back with a One:12 Collective reissue

Article Summary Mezco Toyz is reissuing their Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Doctor Doom action figure for 2026

Doctor Doom comes with real metal armor, a hooded tunic, and a removable cape with posing wire

Includes two unmasked heads, three interchangeable masks, and a light-up Cosmic Power Siphon

Packed with accessories like a spell book, belts, mystical effects, and Doom's signature weapons

Doctor Doom first appeared in Fantastic Four #5 (1962) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In this debut issue, Doom lures the Fantastic Four to his homeland of Latveria and reveals a past connection to Reed Richards from their college days. From the start, he is portrayed as both a scientific genius and a master strategist, clad in armored metal after an accident in college. He has made his life's work beating Reed Richards and changing the world, and Mezco Toyz is bringing him back. That is right, their popular Marvel Comics One:12 Collective figure is getting a reissue.

These legendary figures can now be owned once again, which feature a suit of armor made from real metal and a hooded tunic with wiring. The accessories on this Doctor Doom are pretty impressive as well, with two unmasked heads and three interchangeable masks. He will also come with a variety of belts, a spell book, plenty of hands, a variety of mystical and electronic effects, and a Cosmic Power Siphon. Whether you are taking on the Fantastic Four or dominating the Avengers, this Doctor Doom figure is a must-have figure if you missed the previous release. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz for $180 with a September 2026 release.

Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Doctor Doom

"Doctor Doom wears a hooded tunic and a suit of armor made with real metal components. His removable cape features a clasp, real metal chain, and integrated posing wire. He comes with 2 interchangeable unmasked heads and 3 interchangeable faceplates allowing for a variety of distinct looks. Doctor Doom wields the Cosmic Power Siphon Harness which features a light-up function. The harness connects securely to his armored suit and allows him to drain cosmic energy from beings with great power."

"The master of science and sorcery comes complete with his signature electro-shock weapon which fits neatly in the holster on his belt, a hinged spell book with printed pages, interchangeable rocket thrusters that attach to the back of his armored suit, and much more."

