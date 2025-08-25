Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New 5 Points Batman (1989): Series 2 Figures

A new 5 Points Batman: Series 2 Set has been revealed by Mezco Toyz featuring heroes and villains from 1989

Article Summary Mezco Toyz announces 5 Points Batman (1989): Series 2 set inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film.

Set includes Batman, the Joker with a cold-water transformation face, and a customizable Joker Goon.

Figures stand 3.75" tall with swappable heads, arms, accessories, and feature retro-style blister packaging.

Pre-orders are open now for $66 with official release set for May 2026—perfect for Batman collectors and fans.

It's time to return to Gotham City and not just any version, but the one that started it all for many fans. Mezco Toyz has unveiled the 5 Points Batman (1989): Series 2 Set, and it's a nostalgic love letter to Tim Burton's legendary Batman film. Released in 1989, Batman starred Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader with Jack Nicholson as the scene-stealing Joker. With its gothic aesthetic, memorable one-liners, and Danny Elfman's sweeping score, the film helped turn Batman into a pop culture icon once again. Now, Mezco is letting fans recreate the magic with a three-figure set featuring Batman, the Joker, and a Joker Goon.

Each Batman 5 Points figure stands 3.75" tall and includes swappable heads, arms, and iconic accessories. Batman comes with two capes, two heads, a pair of extra arms, and, of course, a batarang. The Joker gets an old school cold-water transformation face showing the Clown Prince of Crime in his proper form. Lastly, a Joker Goon is included and can become either the Boombox Goon or Bell Tower Goon with swappable parts and accessories. All of these Batman (1989) figures will get retro packaging, and the set is already up for pre-order at $66, with a May 2026 release.

Mezco Toyz – 5 Points: Batman (1989) – Series 2 Set

"Wait 'til they get a load of me." 5 Points Batman (1989): Series 2 levels up your Batman collection with all-new features, added parts, and movie-accurate details straight from Tim Burton's genre-defining superhero film. Each figure comes packed with interchangeable heads, arms, and accessories, giving you two figures in one and more ways to recreate the film's most unforgettable moments."

"Series 2 introduces a brand-new feature for the Joker based on the classic film merch: an alternate portrait that reveals his trademark white clown face when exposed to cold water — a chilling transformation pulled right from the film's unforgettable reveal. Each figure comes individually packaged on a retro-style blister card, perfect for both play and display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!