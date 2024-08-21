Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New DC Comics Nightwing One:12 Collective Figure

Once a Boy Wonder, Dick Grayson is new taking on crime all by himself and Mezco Toyz captures this DC Comics bird with a new figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils Nightwing One:12 Collective figure in his iconic blue tactical suit

Nightwing figure includes 18 swappable hands, batons, wing darts, grappling hook, and electric effects

Features interchangeable heads, including an unmasked Dick Grayson portrait, and versatile weapons

Pre-orders available now for $95 with a March 2025 release at most online retailers, including Mezco

Once a Robin, Dick Grayson has outgrown his role as Batman's sidekick and set out on his own. Operating primarily in the city of Blüdhaven, Nightwing protects his city while always swinging back through Gotham whenever the Bat-Family needs help. Nightwing is now coming to Mezco Toyz as they unveil their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure. This figure is nicely sculpted and features plenty of swappable parts and accessories to please DC Comics fans. Wearing his iconic blue tactical suit, Dick will come with for supper and will head for treats featuring expressions for an unmasked head.

For accessories, Nightwing will come with eighteen swappable hands along with three wing darts, his signature batons that can connect, two spinning batons, a leg holster, a grappling hook, and four electric effects. Enhance your Bat-Family display or set out on your own with Mezco Toyz newest One:12 Collective Nightwing for $95. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including Mezco, with a March 2025 release.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – DC Comics Nightwing

"Outgrowing his role as the original Robin, Dick Grayson skydives into the One:12 Collective lineup now as Nightwing! Inspired by his iconic comic appearance, the One:12 Collective Nightwing dons an armored suit, complete with a removable utility belt, pouch, and leg strap holster for weapon storage. The vigilante features four interchangeable head portraits in varying facial expressions, including an unmasked Dick Grayson portrait, and eighteen interchangeable hands, some equipped with gadgets like brass knuckles, smoke bombs, and darts."

"Nightwing's acrobatic prowess is on full display through his signature weapons—two Escrima Sticks that can form a staff when bonded with the Escrima connector, paired with multiple electric and spinning FXs, as well as Wing-Dings and grapple hooks. Dick Grayson started his crime-fighting journey as Batman's sidekick—the original Robin. An expert acrobat and fighter, he eventually carved out his own path as the formidable Nightwing."

