Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: beetlejuice, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils New One:12 Collective Beetlejuice Figure

The ghost with the most is back and is now getting the One:12 Collective treatment as Mezco Toyz debuts their new Beetlejuice

Article Summary Mezco Toyz debuts a detailed One:12 Collective Beetlejuice figure with fabric black and white striped suit.

The figure includes ten swappable hands, four interchangeable heads, and a bonus shrunken head portrait.

Features a light-up carousel hat, rotating hammer arms, the Handbook of the Recently Deceased, and a nail file.

Pre-orders available for $155 at Mezco Toyz, with expected release in April 2025 or later.

You just can't seem to keep a good guy down as Mezco Toyz is now taking a crack at the one and only ghost with the most Beetlejuice. That is right, the ghost with the most is back and is now their latest One:12 Collective figure faithfully bringing Tim Burton's Bio-Exorcist to life. Standing 6" tall, this impressive figure showcases Beetlejuice in his iconic black and white striped suit that will be fabric. That is not true, as he will come with a great assortment of swappable parts, including ten swappable hands and four standard interchangeable heads, along with a bonus shrunken head portrait.

Mezco put a lot of extra love into this figure as well, and they bring his carousel design to life with a special light-up head and extended hammer arms. Other accessories include the Handbook of the Recently Deceased, a nail file, and a light-up Betelgeuse tombstone. The juice is surely loose with this figure and will be an excellent addition to any fan's Tim Burton collection. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including Mezco Toyz, for $155 with an April 2025 (or way later) release date.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Beetlejuice

"I'm the ghost with the most, babe." Say his name three times…Beetlejuice is now summoned and joins the One:12 Collective lineup! The One:12 Collective Beetlejuice is dressed to kill in his signature black-and-white striped suit and sandworm stompin' boots. The obnoxious trickster features six interchangeable head portraits in varying facial expressions."

"It's showtime! Recreate the iconic movie scene with Beetlejuice's included carousel hat, featuring rotating and light-up functions, as well as a pair of posable hammer arms. You're working with a professional, here! The afterlife's leading bio-exorcist comes with the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, his trusty nail file, and his infamous tombstone—which features three skeletons at the top and the phrase "here lies BETELGEUSE" with a light-up arrow."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!