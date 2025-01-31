Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society, toy fair

Mezco Toyz Unveils New Toy Fair 2025 Exclusive One:12 Biker Gomez

Mezco Toyz is finally returning to the world of the Rumble Society with a new and exclusive One:12 Deluxe figure with Biker Gomez

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals Toy Fair 2025 exclusive: One:12 Biker Gomez with Motorcycle Deluxe Edition.

Gomez, the iconic Rumble Society hero, returns with two heads, unique hands, and amazing accessories.

Gomez's chopper features light-up effects, sound, and customization for an authentic biker experience.

Collectors can join the waitlist or visit Mega Con Orlando 2025 to grab this exclusive for $200.

Agent Gomez is the flagship character of Mezco Toyz's Rumble Society, an original universe blending spy action, sci-fi, and urban warfare. Originally Mezco's mascot, Gomez evolved into a full-fledged action figure line with a deep backstory. He is an interdimensional roach-headed secret agent armed with high-tech gadgets, martial arts skills, and a signature boom box that doubles as a weapon stash. His missions pit him against shadowy organizations like the Void and allies like the Pink Skulls Chaos Club.

Gomez is now back as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their newest Toys Fair 2025 exclusive with Biker Gomez with Motorcycle Deluxe Edition. This roach is hitting the road with an impressive new figure that comes with two swappable heads, a variety of hands, and even a bike with light-up and sound features. Other accessories will include a removable jacket, beer vans, goggles and glasses, Boom Boom, and an assortment of weapons. A waitlist is open online, but collectors can also go to the Mezco Toyz Booth #3071 to snag one up in person at Mega Con Orlando 2025 for $200.

Mezco Toyz Toy Fair 2025 – Biker Gomez & Motorcycle

"The open road is his only path to salvation, and it's a road paved in hell… The One:12 Collective Biker Gomez wears a leather-like biker jacket, white tee, jeans, and boots. Switch up his style with the included leather-like vest with three piece patch and Roach-Fink head portrait for that "hot rod" look! This renegade roach rides the road with his custom-built chopper – a set of wheels built for speed!

"Press the button located on the fuel tank and watch Gomez's motorcycle come to life with a glowing headlight and roaring exhaust. Boom Boom, Gomez's boom box sidekick, is always down for the ride. She also features storage – ass-kicking is thirsty work. The open road is calling, are you going to answer?"

