Mickey Mouse Saves the Day with Beast Kingdom New Disney Figure

Beast Kingdom is ready to put out some fires with their newest Disney Dynamic 8ction Heroes articulable figures as Mickey suits up

Get ready for an exciting addition to your Disney collection as Beast Kingdom has unveiled new Dynamic 8ction Heroes Disney figures. Mickey Mouse takes center stage as the fearless leader of the firefighting team! Dressed in his new modern fabric fireman uniform, this mouse is ready to put out any flames in his way. Mickey is no stranger to putting out fires; back in 1935, the cartoon short Mickey's Fire Brigade showed Mickey, Donald, and Goofy hilariously fighting some flames. This version adds some more modern themes to his firefighting escapades and will come complete with a helmet, hose, and fire hydrant. Other accessories Beast Kingdom has included with Fireman Mickey Mouse are a radio, goggles, axe, as well as a variety of swappable hands, faces, and eyes. Mickey will be joined by Fireman Donald Duck, who is also getting his own DAH figure, and both are set for an August 2024 release. Pre-orders for DAH Fireman Mickey Mouse are already live for $79.99, and now we just need a Goofy to get the original fire brigade back together.

Mickey & Friends Mickey Fireman Version

"A beloved figure for both children and adults alike, Mickey Mouse, Disney's iconic mascot, has enchanted us with his whimsical and joyful adventures over the past century. Now, witness Mickey as he embarks on his most heroic endeavor yet, donning gear to save the day as a firefighting hero! Under Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand', Disney's most cherished character is poised to extinguish blazes with the unveiling of the DAH-103 (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) 'Mickey & Friends' Fireman Mickey. Adorned in an iconic yellow firefighter outfit crafted from real fabric, and a red firefighter helmet, Mickey exudes professionalism and readiness for action."

"Equipped for a perilous mission, Mickey also boasts a range of safety accessories including a walkie-talkie, safety goggles, an axe, and a hammer. Transport Fireman Mickey to your nearest fire hydrant, and connect the fire hose to kickstart the adventures. The array of included accessories is ideal for orchestrating any heroic scene with Mickey. Amplify the excitement by pairing Mickey with the "DAH-104 Mickey & Friends Donald Duck Firefighter" to assemble a new Disney firefighting brigade! Ensure your city is entrusted to the adorable yet highly skilled professionals from the world of Disney, exclusively available at official Beast Kingdom outlets."

DAH-103 Mickey & Friends Mickey Fireman version Accessories include:

Over 18 points of articulation

Two replaceable face sculpts, (Smiling, open mouth smile)

Four (4) replaceable eyes (Up, down, left, right)

Four (4) replaceable hands (Open, relaxed, fist, pointing)

Real material firefighter outfit, trousers

Accessories: Firefighter hat, hose, walkie-talkie, safety goggles, fire hydrant

