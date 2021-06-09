Mickey Mouse Travels Back to 1928 With Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has revealed their next Summer Exclusive collectible with a new Mickey Mouse Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. This version of Mickey is based on his very early appearances with Disney, and he comes in a black and white deco. Standing roughly 6.5" tall, this legendary cartoon is returning to its original roots once again with this highly detailed figure. Black and White Mickey Mouse does include swappable parts with a variety of hands, and secondary head sculpt. This is a fun figure that classic Disney fans will not want to miss out and he will be a fun new addition to any growing collection. Beast Kingdom has not revealed a pre-order release date just yet, but we can imagine it will release alongside the upcoming The Dark Knight Joker Summer Exclusive figure. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Beast Kingdom releases here, and stay tuned for more SUmmer Exclusives as they are revealed.

"DAH-050SP Disney Mickey Classic Version – In 1928, Disney brought to life, the most famous mouse in history, the big eared, short wearing, black and white Mickey Mouse. Not only did he become the official mascot of the Walt Disney company, he is also one of the company's most well-known characters, an iconic figure larger than life and legendary all across the world!"

"The Entertainment Experience Brand's DAH, Dynamic 8ction Heroes series of highly articulated action figures is bringing to life an iconic figure, taking him back to his roots, with the DAH-050SP Disney Mickey Classic. A retro black and white design straight from the early days of animated cinema. With 18 points of articulation, and a real retro feel, this classical Mickey figure is one to celebrate the nearly one century we have spent being taking to fantastical worlds with the magical mouse, and in extension Disney as a whole. So make sure to take some of this magic home at a Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Included accessories:

Retro design, black and white Mickey Mouse

Two (2) replaceable faces (Smiling, Wide Laughter)

Four (4) types of replaceable hands

Product Measurements：1/9 Approx. 16.5 cm height

Release Date: Q3, 2021 (7-9) (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)