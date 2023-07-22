Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Midnight Suns Iron Man Fights the Darkness with Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Hasbro is no stranger to the Gamerverse, as we have seen plenty of Marvel Legends based on game designs. It looks like a new one has arrived for the new Marvel Knights Legends wave featuring Iron Man. Coming to life from the turn-based video game Marvel's Midnight Suns, Tony Stark suits up with a new legendary suit. This black and gold armor is enchanted to help fight the forces of darkness that have plagued the world from the Mother of Demons, Lilith. Tony Stark will come with two repulsor blasts as well as an extra pair of hands to help him fight some demons. The Midnight Suns designs are pretty unique, and it would be fun to see more of these character designs join the Marvel Legends line later on. Midnight Suns Iron Man makes his landing in Winter 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live at HasbroPulse.com and most online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE IRON MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). After a deadly bomb blast, millionaire-playboy-genius Tony Stark perfects a hi-tech suit of armor and decides to use his technology and privilege to reshape the world. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in the Marvel Midnight Suns video game! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!