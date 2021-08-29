Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Putty Sculptor Finster Arrives at Hasbro

Hasbro returns to the Morphin' Grid once again as they revealed their newest addition to their popular Power Rangers Lightning Collection line. It is time for the heroes to move over as more villains arise, including the monsters sculpted, Finster. This character never directly takes on the Power Rangers, but he sure does get his hands dirty. Finster serves under the reign of the mighty Rita Repulsa and crafts her Putties as well as the villainous monsters from clay. Standing 6" tall, sculptor Finster comes with a great design and an even better selection of Putty themed accessories. These will consist of swappable hands, molding tools, and a Putty molding case that has three mini Putties inside. This is a must-own figure for any Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers collection, and he is set as an Amazon Exclusive. Priced at $26.50, Finister is set to release on April 1, 2022, with pre-orders already live and can be found right here.

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From the Beast Morphers back to the original Mighty Morphin, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Beast Morphers. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro! (Power Rangers toys each sold separately. Subject to availability.)."

Includes figure, 6 accessories, and extra hands.

This Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

This Finster action figure toy includes Putty mold accessories, mini Putties, and swappable hands for more ways to play or display

Finster serves Rita Repulsa by crafting her Putties and monsters from clay to take on the Power Rangers

