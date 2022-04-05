Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed By Super7

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates wave 3 has been revealed by Super7 this afternoon, and preorders are now live. This wave will have four figures, a Zord, and even a throne to purchase. Blue Ranger, Black Ranger, Finster, and Lord Zedd will be the four new figures joining the line this time, and for Zedd, you can also purchase his throne as well. The Dino Megazord is the Zord in this wave. This will also round out your Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team as well. Each came with a ton of swappable parts and housed in the familiar Ultimates packaging. Check them out below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 3

"The latest wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! packs a real punch! With Lord Zedd and Finster angling to put a bruising on the citizens of Angel Grove, the mighty Dino Megazord is ready to dish out on any evil monsters that come its way or a couple of teenagers with attitude with the Mighty Morphin Black Ranger and Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, the new wave of ULTIMATES! figures will round out the core of your Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collection. ULTIMATES! details matter, and the more, the merrier. That's why the ULTIMATES! are made-to-order figures that come with a huge assortment of extra features—making them the most exceptionally intricate expressions of the character that we can possibly make, no matter how many extra faces it takes to get there."

It would be nice if we could get wave one in hand before these went up, but that's the way of the world these days. Of these, the Zedd is the best figure, and come on; you have to have the throne for him. You can preorder all of the figures by clicking right here.