Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, tmnt

Mikey Shows Off His Inner He-Man with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new MOTU figures including more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of Grayskull figures

Article Summary Michelangelo joins MOTU with Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull lineup.

The Mikey figure features a turtle shield, dual nunchucks, and a He-Man wig.

Standing 5.5 inches tall, the figure has 16 points of articulation.

Available for pre-order at $20.99, with a release set for June 2024.

Eternia is about to get a righteous and totally tubular addition as Michelangelo joins the Masters of the Universe. That is right, Mattel has finally unveiled the final TMNT brother for their collaboration with the Turtles of Grayskull. Mikey is embracing his inner He-Man with a fun new figure that will come with a turtle shell shield, dual nunchucks, and a He-Man wig. The wig is removable, allowing TMNT fans to showcase the turtle and how they know and love it. However, it is a funny accessory and captures his personality perfectly. This marks the final Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brother to arrive from Mattel for the Turtles of Grayskull, with Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael already battling Shredder in Eternia. This crossover is long overdue, and Mikey is ready to bring pizza and his cowabunga attitude to the Masters of the Universe realm in June 2024. Pre-orders are already live online for this new Turtles of Grayskull release for $20.99. Be on the lookout for more TMNT x MOTU Crossover figures coming soon, like Casey Jones.

MOTU x TMNT – Turtles of Grayskull Michelangelo

"Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles worlds collide in the new Turtles of Grayskull line of figures from Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.50 inches (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

Michelangelo figure

Hair piece

2 Nunchucks

Shell shield

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!