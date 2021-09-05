Miles Morales Spider-Man Saves the Day With PCS Collectibles

Miles Morales is ready for action as PCS Collectibles reveals their new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Featuring a similar design to their recently released Advanced Suit Spider-Man statue from Marvel's Spider-Man. Miles is swinging into action with this new 14" tall diorama piece with the wreckage of Roxxan at his feet. PCS Collectibles captures the design of Miles Morales straight from the PlayStation exclusive video game that fans will appreciate. With glossy red paint, matte black, and the sculpt, Spider-Man comes to life like never before, straight off the screen and onto your shelves. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sixth Scale Diorama by PCS Collectibles is priced at $450, set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:6 Scale Diorama, swinging into your universe of Marvel collectibles. Inspired by the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:6 Scale Diorama measures 14" tall and 13″ wide as the Harlem-based hero leaps into battle on a street sign base. Partly buried in rubble, the city fixture features the intersection of Lexington Av and E 125 St on its green signage while a partially destroyed Roxxon logo can been seen in the debris. Miles slings a web line to snag a chunk of concrete, making the perfect projectile weapon in a pinch."

"The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Diorama is fully sculpted based on the beloved spider-hero's in-game model. His black textured costume has metallic raised red elements including his front and back spider-symbols and mask lenses, as well as varying matte and gloss paint applications to give his design even more depth. Miles' dynamic aerial pose perfectly captures his speed, agility, and power as the newest Spider-Man protecting the streets of New York City. This Spider-Man collectible is a must-have for video game completionists and Marvel Gamerverse collectors alike!"