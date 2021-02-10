Miles Morales Spider-Man Gets New Suits With Hot Toys Cosbaby

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been a complete blast with many fans, including myself, playing it multiple times. Miles is relatively new to the Marvel Universe, so there is not much to his costume history. However, that is not stopping the game from presenting some amazing suit custom made just for the game. Hot Toys has picked up on some of these suits, and they have reveals four new Mile Morales Cosbaby figures. Four suits, in particular, have been created with:

Bodega Cat Suit with Spider-Cat

Spider-Man 2020 Suit

Purple Reign Prowler Suit

Programmable Matter Suit

Each of these Spider-Man: Miles Morales suits is a task to get from the 2020 Suit only be achieved from getting Ultimate ranking on all timed trials. We also have the Purple Reign Suit that is the suit that Aaron Davis, aka The Prowler, gave him after the sound bites side mission. One of the coolest suits in the Programmable Matter was acquired from beating the hideouts. Besides the amazing Spider-Cat suit, each suit has a secondary feature with magnetic abilities allowing fans to stick them where they please. Purple Reign will also have a luminous effect, which will add that nice Prowler shine that fans love. Pre-orders for each are not live, but fans will be able to find all Hot Toys collectibles located here.

"Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. As the new Spider-Man, Miles must master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills. Today, Hot Toys is excited to present a new wave of Cosbaby collection from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, features Miles Morales in variant looks including Purple Reign Suit with specially applied luminous reflective effect and magnetic function; 2020 Suit and Programmable Matter Suit with magnetic function; and Bodega Cat Suit as Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads. Collectibles measure approximately 8.5 – 9cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Translating the appearances of Miles Morales in the memorable suits, the newly introduced Cosbaby brings the young Spider-Man in Bodega Cat Suit with Spider-Cat in his arms, web-swinging around the town; sports in a very cool jacket and mask with headphones, Spidey outfitted in 2020 Suit is listening to tunes while taking down the enemies; heavily inspired by Aaron Davis' Prowler suit, Spidey in the Purple Reign Suit with purple and green accents is blasting out enemies with unique effects; and Spidey in the Programmable Matter Suit is giving a dynamic presence with claws highlighting the special suit power."