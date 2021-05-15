The Mandalorian and Miles Morales Get SDCC Diamond Exclusive Busts

Diamond Select Toys keeps the San Diego Comic Con 2021 exclusives coming as they debut two new statues for the event. Starting things off is Miles Morales Spider-Man, who is getting a limited-edition camouflage mini bust. The Diamond Select Toys statue will be limited to only 750 pieces and showcases Miles Morales in his legendary red, and black costume as his lower half starts to go invisible. Standing 7 inches tall, this limited edition SDCC 2021 collectible will be a must have for Marvel fans, and it comes with a $99.99 price tag. Pre-orders are live here but act fast before he sells out due to that very low production run. Speaking of limited edition production runs, Din Djarin will also be getting a limited edition statue from Diamond Select Toys. The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss out on this 1000 piece bust that shows the bounty hunter in Hologram form. Standing 10 inches tall, this The Mandalorian bust will also include a light-up feature to give life to that Hologram effect. Priced at $200, this limited edition statue is a must-have for Star Wars fans, and they can pre-order one here.

"Incoming transmission! You have something the Mandalorian wants, and he's not going to stop until he gets it back! This approximately 10-inch bust captures Din Djarin in clear resin, with a light-up feature to simulate a hologram message! It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! Due to the limited production run of this product, orders will be restricted to 2 pieces per account. Limited to 1000 pieces."

"Miles Morales is one of the hottest superheroes in town – now you see him, now you don't! Captured in mid-phase, the vanishing hero prepares to launch two weblines even as he fades from view in this exclusive 1/6 scale resin bust. Measuring about 7 inches tall, the bust comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna. Due to the limited production run of this product, orders will be restricted to 3 pieces per account. Limited to 750 pieces."