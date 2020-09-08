The Minions Hit the Streets With Collectible Cars from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom has announced the Despicable Me Pull-Back Car Series featuring your favorite Minions. There will be six cars in this release with King Bob, Canoe, Travel Car, Special Agent Lucy's Car, Supercar, and Napoleon Bonaparte. Each character and car is beautifully detailed and brings each Minion to life. Each car captures iconic cars from the Despicable Me film that will make any fan happy to have them in their collection or on their desks.

The Minions has a huge following so these cards will be amazing among kids and adult collectors. I love the designs of the little minions in each car and the car design only adds on to the wow factor. The whole set of Despicable Me Pull-Back Car Series from Beast Kingdom is priced at $29.99. They are all set to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on the Batman Batmobile Pull-Back collection also comic soon from Beast Kingdom.

"BA BA BA~BABANANA~ The cutest, zaniest little one-eyed Minions are back with their very own pull-back car series, exclusively from Beast Kingdom. Ever wanted to zoom your very own Minions from one end of a room to the other? Well now you can with a whole host of them! Get rid of stress, decorate your desk and cause a little mischief, with the launch of 6 wacky Minion pull-back cars from the Despicable Me universe, bound to put a smile on kids and the 'kids at heart' alike. Strap-in with the crown and cloak wearing Bob. A king driving the fanciest of cars! Set sail in your very own Minion on a 'Canoe', how far will he actually make it?"

"Did you know Minions love trips? Buckle up with the station-wagon, 'Travel Car' and take a trip with our little friend! Watch out, one of the minions has commandeered Special agent Lucy's blue car! What kind of secret plan is he cooking up today? Drew said he had the coolest car in the movies, was he right? One of the Minions certainly thought so, strapping himself in the jet engine powered super car! Finally Napoleon Bonaparte makes an appearance in his very own 'Canon' car, definitely a sight to behold if you see him driving past!"