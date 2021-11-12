Miss Minutes and Alligator Loki Get Plushes Pre-orders from shopDisney

Disney Plus Day is here, and so far were have seen some pretty crazy Marvel Comics stories on the way. Of course, 2021 had set pretty remarkable Marvel projects like Loki, which introduced some pretty great new characters. Two of those characters are back and in soft and comfy plush form with Miss Minutes and Alligator Loki. Alligator Loki measures at a might 31" long and will show off this Loki variant with his green scaly design while wearing his crown. Miss Minutes on the other hand, stands roughly 14" tall, and captures this southern belle in all her animated design.

Both Loki plush figures are very unquiet and give two characters that fans just can not get enough of. Pre-orders are already live with Miss Minutes comes in at $26.99, and Alligator Loki at $54.99, and they can both be found right here. Release dates are not known at this time and be sure to check out all of the other upcoming collectibles coming from shopDisney. With Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar under their belt, shopDisney is an easy one stop shop for your gifting needs this holiday season.

"This interactive living cartoon clock is the spokesperson and virtual intelligence assistant of the Time Variance Authority. Accessible to agents with the push of a button, she knows everything even back to the beginning of time. And if knowledge is power…well, don't underestimate this Southern Belle."

Magic in the details

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft fuzzy fabric

Inspired by Loki on Disney+

"Loyal friend to Classic Loki. It's unclear if he is even a variant Loki, but he is green."

Magic in the details

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft fuzzy fabric

Gold lamé horns (attached)

Felt back scales

Inspired by Loki on Disney+