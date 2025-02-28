Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Momaw Nadon Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

The Tatooine Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab has already been fully backed, and Hasbro has a space bar to fill. This means some classic, new, and iconic cantina members are returning to The Vintage Collection, including Momaw Nadon. That is right, Walrus Man is back as the legendary background character from Star Wars: A New Hope lives on. Appearing in the Mos Eisley Cantina, Nadon is a member of the species known as the Quarren, distinguished by his unique physical appearance. Every Mos Eisley Cantina needs a Walrus Man, and Hasbro was sure to deliver its "deluxe" release that faithfully brings the Quarren to life right off the screen.

Walrus Man will come with a staff, an swappable hands, a beverage, and two blasters. Besides that, an enlarged Star Wars card back is featured, giving him an elevated price at $24.99, which is pretty wild. Hasbro also sells 6" figures for $25, so it is wicked to see such a jump in price for a few extra accessories. However, if you need one for your HasLab cantina, Momaw Nadon is a Fan Channel exclusive, so he will not be sold in stores but will be offered online at Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Momaw Nadon

"An exile from Ithor, Momaw Nadon was a rebel sympathizer who cultivated a hidden garden in the mountains south of Mos Eisley. Based on Momaw Nadon from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, this collectible features premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #362). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

