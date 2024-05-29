Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: M3GAN, mondo

Mondo Brings Modern Horror to Life with New M3GAN 1/6 Figure

Step into the world of modern horror as Mondo has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure with the deadly AI doll known as M3gan

M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone and released in 2023, is a modern horror film that blends elements of science fiction and psychological thriller. The story revolves around an advanced AI doll named M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), who has been designed to be a child's best friend and protector to help her deal with her parent's deaths. However, M3GAN's programming ends up evolving as her protective instincts take a deadly turn, leading to horrifying consequences for those around her. This deadly doll has captivated horror fans ever since, and now Mondo is bringing this deadly AI to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure that stands 9.5" tall. Not a lot is included with this release but she will include some swappable hands, an extra scarred head sculpt, Paper Cutter Blade, and a stylish. The detail on this figure is incredible as it brings M3GAN to life right off the screen and is just as horrifying as ever. Collectors will be able to find the 1/6 scale M3GAN figure on Mondo soon, and it is priced at $215.

The Horror of M3gan Comes to Mondo in 1/6 Scale

"New from FUNKI! Featuring premium details like rooted hair and a full fabric outfit, the M3GAN 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands and portraits. M3GAN is more than just a toy, she's part of the family!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Hector Arce

Sculpt – Mondo Collectibles

Paint – Viola Wittrocka

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

PRODUCT INCLUDES

MEGAN Figure

Standard Swappable Head

Battle Damage Swappable Head

Paper Cutter Blade

Stylist

Swappable Fists

Swappable Neutral Hands

Swappable Torn Ear Hand

Figure Stand

Head Display Figure Stand

Fabric Dress

Faux Hair

Fabric bow

Fabric undershirt and leggings

