Mondo Debuts Exclusive Juggernaut Prisoner Yellow Variant Vinyl Figure

The Juggernaut is back with a new Mondo figure as a new Prisoner Yellow Variant Soft Vinyl figure gets an Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Inspired by Deadpool 2, this 12-inch figure features an angry expression and prison yellow suit.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Juggernaut first appeared in X-Men #12 in 1965.

Pre-orders for this must-have collectible are live now at $219, releasing in February 2025.

Juggernaut, also known as Cain Marko, first appeared in X-Men #12 (1965) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Cain is the stepbrother of Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, who has resentment of Xavier due to favored treatment during childhood. Cain would then discover the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak in a hidden temple, a mystical gem that would transform him into the Juggernaut. He would be granted immense strength and invulnerability, and when he starts running, nothing can stop him. The Juggernaut has been a long-standing X-Men villain, but over the years, he has been portrayed as both a villain and an antihero. Cain Marko currently resides on the new X-Men roster in Marvel Comics, and he has now returned to Mondo with yet another Soft Vinyl variant release.

Seemingly inspired by his design from Deadpool 2, the Juggernaut is breaking out of prison for this Entertainment Exclusive release from Mondo. Standing 12" tall, this villain is up to no good once again with an angry expression, rotating arms, fists, and boots. He is suited up in a new prison yellow suit, showing he is having a hard time with this latest crime, but nothing can stop the Juggernaut. This Entertainment Exclusive is priced at a mighty $219, and pre-orders are already live with a February 2025 release.

Juggernaut Prisoner Yellow Variant – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:

"BOOM! The Juggernaut has broken free—again! The Entertainment Earth Exclusive Prisoner Yellow Variant Juggernaut is here, and he's looking even meaner than before. Powered by the unyielding Crimson Gem of Cyttorak, this colossal figure stands 12 inches tall and stretches 15 inches wide. He's not just any figure; he's the biggest, baddest force to ever grace your shelf!"

"Even locked up in yellow prison gear, you can't cage the unstoppable power of the Juggernaut! With swivel articulation at the arms, fists, and boots, you can pose him as he prepares to break out and lay waste to everything in his path. This massive 12-inch soft vinyl figure isn't just a display piece—it's a force that demands attention. The Juggernaut is here to crush, break, and smash everything on your shelf. Nothing can stand in his way—not even your entire collection!!"

