Mondo Debuts Limited Edition Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Figure Set

Mondo is returning to Gotham City with a new Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Figure Set inspired by the hit mature cartoon series

Mondo has just unveiled its newest DC Comics vinyl figure set inspired by the hit adult Harley Quinn cartoon. The show follows Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, after she dumps her iconic toxic boyfriend, the Joker, and tries to make a name for herself as a major super‑villain in Gotham City. Instead of working for the Joker, she teams up with her best friend and eventual romantic partner, Poison Ivy. Together, they build their own quirky crew of misfits, including King Shark, Doctor Psycho, and Clayface, to create some chaos. Mondo now brings Harley and Ivy together with a fun new set that are more customizable vinyl 7" tall figures, rather than an articulated action figure.

Harley Quinn will come with multiple swappable portraits and arms, along with her baseball bat and mallet. Poison Ivy also comes with alternate expressions and swappable vine‑style arms. This limited-edition set will have only 1,250 units, and Mondo was sure to include exclusives for this drop. That includes a bonus head sculpt for each and the comedic relief, Frank the Plant. Pre-orders are not live on the Mondo Shop yet, but they will be available soon for $150 with a late 2026 release.

"As seen on the Harley Quinn™ animated series, the other Dynamic Duo of Gotham City™ is Mondo's latest Squad! The one and only Harley Quinn and her intoxicating partner Poison Ivy™ come with a plethora of interchangeable parts and portraits to express some of their famous personality traits—such as "big freakin' mallet" and "vines are my vibe". But that's not all, folks… This Limited Edition comes with a number of extras, including Frank the Plant and additional parts that pay tribute to the show's long running will-they- won't-they romance!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Harley Quinn Figure Smiling Portrait Intense Smiling Portrait Harley Kissing Portrait*

Harley Swappable Right Arm on Hip Left Arm with Baseball Bat Draped Arms with Removable Mallet Interlocking Kissing Pose Arms*

Harley Swappable Tip-Toed Shoes*

Poison Ivy Figure

Ivy Neutral Portrait Smiling Portrait Ivy Kissing Portrait*

Ivy Swappable Crossed Arms Vine Arms Interlocking Kissing Pose Arms*

Frank the Plant Accessory Figure*

