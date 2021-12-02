Doctor Doom Is The Latest Mondo Tiki Mug Star

Doctor Doom is the recipient of three new Mondo tiki mugs, the latest release from the company that has been making some of the best tiki examples on the market. The three mugs available include the Four Color, the Doomsday, and the Metal Face. Each stands at 6.65 inches tall and can hold up to 20 oz of liquid. Each one will cost you $60 and are available to order right now. You can check out all three of the Mondo mugs below.

Finally, You Can Drink Out Of The Head Of Doctor Doom

"Mondo Tikis brings the doom … Victor Von, that is. Be the toast of Latveria with a DOCTOR DOOM Tiki Mug, cast in stoneware ceramic and finished with a lustrous multi-color glaze. Manufactured by our pals at Tiki Farm." This is not the first Marvel tiki mug; of course, Mondo has also done mugs for Fin Fang Foom, Venom, MODOK, and more have all gotten the tiki treatment from Mondo in the past. Of course, none of them compare to Doctor Doom, the best Marvel villain of all time.

That Four Color one is so classic silver age, Doctor Doom, it hurts. Not a big fan of the metal one, and I think my favorite is the Doomsday one in the middle up there. I like solid colors with my tiki mugs, and that shade of green is a perfect compliment to Doom. Maybe this means we can get the entire Fantastic Four as well someday, huh, Mondo? That would be the ultimate for me- to have tiki mugs of the FF and Doctor Doom on my tiki shelf.

Mondo has all three of these up for order right now. They are set to ship in 5-7 days, so go get your orders in right now.